Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is TLW Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 6.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,964,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.01. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

