Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.5% of Graypoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $213.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $134.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.