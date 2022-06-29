United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of UG stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

