United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Holdings Cut by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $234.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $243.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.72.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $1,113,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.79, for a total value of $1,183,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,833.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $10,773,740. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.