Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $72.00 at BTIG Research

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on U. Benchmark assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $15,031,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Unity Software by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 158,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,950,000 after buying an additional 100,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.