Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 1,538,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,483,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $252.13 million, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,070 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 9,756,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 938,856 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,642,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 249,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

