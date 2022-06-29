Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 284,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,192,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $30,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,721,000 after purchasing an additional 73,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $227.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $376.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.24.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.06 by $0.10. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.83.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

