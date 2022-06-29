Vale (NYSE:VALE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

VALE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). Vale had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 66.28%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vale by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 396,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 236,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,828 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vale by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vale by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 90,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

