Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
VLN stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.
About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
