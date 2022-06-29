Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

VLN stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $147,382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Finally, Linse Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $86,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

