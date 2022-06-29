VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.83

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.91, with a volume of 7063653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

