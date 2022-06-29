Vanessa C. L. Chang Purchases 12,300 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Transocean stock opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.99.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,705,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $240,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,666 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,889,662 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $159,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,968 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Transocean by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,709,937 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $99,214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $59,071,000 after purchasing an additional 535,577 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

