Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Boosted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.
