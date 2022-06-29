Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 115.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 61,312 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09.

