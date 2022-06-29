Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,571,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,440 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $118,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 425,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,617,000 after acquiring an additional 84,114 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,113,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,379,000 after acquiring an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 98,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

