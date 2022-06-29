Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Apeiron RIA LLC

Apeiron RIA LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

