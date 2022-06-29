Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 799,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
VOO opened at $350.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.71.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
