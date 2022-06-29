Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.