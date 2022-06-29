Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTWRF. Barclays cut shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

