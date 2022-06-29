Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308,715 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 68.2% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $243,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.31.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

