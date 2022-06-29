Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after purchasing an additional 733,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after purchasing an additional 715,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

EOG opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.64.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

