Veracity Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

