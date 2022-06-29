Veracity Capital LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,407 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,475,000 after purchasing an additional 330,335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

