Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuit by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $386.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

