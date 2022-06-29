Veracity Capital LLC Sells 147 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,819,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,355,000 after buying an additional 710,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,543,000 after buying an additional 170,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,493,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,467,000 after buying an additional 202,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

