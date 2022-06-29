Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 143.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.