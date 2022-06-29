Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Boosted by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $202,855,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after buying an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,372 shares of company stock worth $13,632,650. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.61.

VRTX stock opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $293.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

