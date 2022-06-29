Vertical Research Upgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Buy

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $139.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Vertical Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.55.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.81.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,034,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

