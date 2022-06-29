Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys 140 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

