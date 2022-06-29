VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Up 333.3% in June

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,357,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VNUE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. VNUE has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
