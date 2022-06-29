Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 122 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 122 ($1.50) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 166.77 ($2.05).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 126 ($1.55) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.65. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 124.71.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($466,414.55).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

