Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.
Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.