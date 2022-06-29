Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.84) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

