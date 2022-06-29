Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSE IAE opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.74.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
