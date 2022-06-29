Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE IAE opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.69. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $9.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 208,573 shares during the period.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

