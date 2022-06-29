Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.22.

VOYA opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.27. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 88.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

