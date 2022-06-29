Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,395,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 217,750 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,356,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

