Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE IGD opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
