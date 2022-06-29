Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.
IDE opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.