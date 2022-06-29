Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

IDE opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

