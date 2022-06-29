W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

