W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455,440 shares during the period. W. R. Berkley comprises 1.1% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of W. R. Berkley worth $112,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,007,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

WRB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

