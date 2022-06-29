Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Head-To-Head Survey

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares loanDepot and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $3.72 billion 0.12 $113.52 million $0.27 5.48 Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.53 $265.76 million $8.48 11.33

Walker & Dunlop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for loanDepot and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 2 7 1 0 1.90 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 4 0 3.00

loanDepot currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, indicating a potential upside of 372.30%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $171.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.03%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. loanDepot pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Walker & Dunlop pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot 1.16% 9.56% 1.26% Walker & Dunlop 20.65% 18.99% 6.01%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats loanDepot on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans. It also provides multifamily finance for manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as an intermediary in the placement of commercial real estate debt between institutional sources of capital, including life insurance companies, investment banks, commercial banks, pension funds, CMBS conduits, and other institutional investors, as well as owners of various types of commercial real estate. Further, it advises on capital structure; develops the financing package; facilitates negotiations between its client and institutional sources of capital; coordinates due diligence; and assists in closing the transaction. Additionally, the company offers property sales brokerage, underwriting and risk management, and servicing and asset management services. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.