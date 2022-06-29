Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WHR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.27) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Warehouse REIT from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 205 ($2.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.96) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 178.75 ($2.19).

Shares of LON WHR opened at GBX 155 ($1.90) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £658.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 162.59. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 142 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Warehouse REIT’s previous dividend of $1.55. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 17,677 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £30,050.90 ($36,867.75). Also, insider Stephen Barrow sold 1,599,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £2,574,797.33 ($3,158,872.94).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

