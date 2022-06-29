Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises 5.7% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $6,332,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 23,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Waste Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $148.88 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

