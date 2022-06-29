Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $856.22

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 856.22 ($10.50) and traded as low as GBX 640 ($7.85). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 650 ($7.97), with a volume of 3,061 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.14) price objective on shares of Water Intelligence in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £126.35 million and a PE ratio of 23.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 723.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 856.22.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.