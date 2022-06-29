Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,169 shares of company stock valued at $365,584,809. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $697.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.46 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.38 and a 200 day moving average of $892.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.