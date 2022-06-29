WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €4.74 ($5.04) and last traded at €4.74 ($5.04). Approximately 5 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.76 ($5.06).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.84, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

