Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 814 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454,097 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,005 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average is $167.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.40 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

