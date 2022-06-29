Webis (LON:WEB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 995,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 483,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. The company offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

