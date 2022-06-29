Webis (LON:WEB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Webis Holdings plc (LON:WEB – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.67 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03). 995,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 483,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).
The firm has a market capitalization of £11.68 million and a P/E ratio of 14.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Webis Company Profile (LON:WEB)
Featured Articles
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Webis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.