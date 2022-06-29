Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEICY opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. Weichai Power has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

