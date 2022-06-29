Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $9.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 49.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,004 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

