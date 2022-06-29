Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 1st

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0589 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $9.22.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.
