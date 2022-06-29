Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $333,525.00.

Shares of BSX opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

