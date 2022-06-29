Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.15 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $1,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.