Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

WHG stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $119.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In related news, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,795 shares in the company, valued at $263,513.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

